Clifford Walker Sells 753 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $102,644.41.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $122,871.41.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

