City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. City has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $61,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of City by 16,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

