Citigroup Cuts JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $6.88

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $7.97 to $6.88 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 56.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.