Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,996. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 988.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 99,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 90,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 868,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

