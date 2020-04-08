Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

NYSE:CB opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

