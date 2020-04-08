Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.
NYSE:CB opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $148.25.
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
