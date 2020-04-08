China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Trading Up 12.5% Following Dividend Announcement

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price was up 12.5% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.59, approximately 247,435 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 55,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $384.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.58.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $2.90. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $814.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

