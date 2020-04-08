Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

CNTY stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

