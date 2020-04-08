CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $5,468,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

