Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lowered by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

