Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

