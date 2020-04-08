Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given $35.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. Analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.