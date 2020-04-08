Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 26.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was up 26.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.51, approximately 1,293,426 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 854,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 79,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 270,638 shares worth $21,698,030. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $678.44 million, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

