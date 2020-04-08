Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

