Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Shares of GOOS opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canada Goose by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,206 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

