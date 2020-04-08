Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CAMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $345.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.70. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Camtek by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

