Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,948.10

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,948.10 and traded as low as $1,330.00. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,362.50, with a volume of 4,050 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Macdonald Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,733.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,948.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.