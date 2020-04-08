BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile
