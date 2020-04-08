BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.