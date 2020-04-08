Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after buying an additional 1,723,063 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,263,000 after buying an additional 615,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,235,000 after buying an additional 1,240,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,356,000 after buying an additional 843,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,297,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

