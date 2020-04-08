Brokerages Set Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $44.11

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

