Brokerages Set Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $21.14

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several analysts recently commented on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Knowles stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

