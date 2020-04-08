Brokerages Set Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $7.68

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

INFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,674,910 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 7,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 758,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Infinera by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 750,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

