Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Target Price at €12.73

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.69 ($14.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LHA opened at €8.90 ($10.35) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a 52-week high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

