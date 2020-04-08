British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.43 on Monday. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.