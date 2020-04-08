Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get Brink's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCO. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Brink’s stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.61. Brink’s has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 109.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 883,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $48,432,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,355,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 177,747 shares in the last quarter.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.