Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.31 ($53.85).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €37.58 ($43.70) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.06.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

