BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BPOST SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $12.04.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

