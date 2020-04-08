BP (NYSE:BP) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

