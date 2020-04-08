Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BPFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $572.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

