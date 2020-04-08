Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $8,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

