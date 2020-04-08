BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:BDG) Insider Buys A$12,536.76 in Stock

BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:BDG) insider Paul Cronin acquired 208,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,536.76 ($8,891.32).
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.08. BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.12 ($0.09).
BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
