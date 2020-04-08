BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:BDG) Insider Buys A$12,536.76 in Stock

BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:BDG) insider Paul Cronin acquired 208,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,536.76 ($8,891.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.08. BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.12 ($0.09).

BLK DRAGON/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Black Dragon Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates assets in Spain. It owns 100% interests in the Salave gold property comprising five mining concessions and an investigation permit covering an area of 3,426.97 hectares located in the province of Asturias, Spain. The company was formerly known as Astur Gold Corp.

