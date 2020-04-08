BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $515.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $582.00 to $515.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.73.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.49 and its 200-day moving average is $480.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 28.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

