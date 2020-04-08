BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.45% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,093. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.