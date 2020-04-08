BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BNTX opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $77,424,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

