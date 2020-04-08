Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BILL. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,282,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

