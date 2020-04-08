Berenberg Bank Trims Victrex (LON:VCT) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCT. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,160.45 ($28.42).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.73) on Monday. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,050.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,249.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,060.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

