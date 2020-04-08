Benchmark Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Price Target to $6.00

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.47% from the company’s previous close.

ARLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,745. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $381.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

