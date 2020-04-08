Beldex (BDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $34,505.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a total market cap of $45.24 million and approximately $34,505.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004011 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.