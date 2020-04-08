Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur BMW nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 10:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $51.77 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

