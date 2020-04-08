Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €105.00 by Baader Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.18 ($94.39).

FRA:BAYN opened at €57.29 ($66.62) on Monday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.53.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

