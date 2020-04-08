Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after acquiring an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

