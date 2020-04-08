Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,060 shares of company stock valued at $443,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

