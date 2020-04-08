Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

BOCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

