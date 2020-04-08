BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BANF opened at $34.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. Analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Samis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,163,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.