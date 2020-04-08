Balu Balakrishnan Sells 4,569 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,160 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $651,543.20.

On Thursday, February 6th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,004,115.62.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $438,514.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $618,532.22.

On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.16.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.