Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires $10,314.72 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 30th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,306 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,719.38.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,739 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,043.25.
- On Friday, March 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,530 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,351.60.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,265 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,758.35.
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,795 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,085.30.
- On Friday, March 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,170 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509.30.
- On Monday, March 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 880 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,640 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,722.40.
- On Friday, March 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 762 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 762 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,042.16.
Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
Recommended Story: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.