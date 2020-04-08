Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires $10,314.72 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,306 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,719.38.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,739 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,043.25.

On Friday, March 27th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,530 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,351.60.

On Monday, March 23rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,265 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,758.35.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,795 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,085.30.

On Friday, March 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,170 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509.30.

On Monday, March 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 880 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,640 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,722.40.

On Friday, March 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 762 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 762 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,042.16.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

