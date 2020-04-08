Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells $118,600.00 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,493.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $912.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of -0.29. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

