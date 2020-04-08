Autonio 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. Autonio has a total market cap of $297,469.86 and approximately $11.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 248% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.02862739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

