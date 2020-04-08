Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Acquires $105,614.58 in Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,663 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $105,614.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AC stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $597.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

