ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,180 ($41.83).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,970 ($25.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,150.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,861.46. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market capitalization of $977.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASOS will post 8235.0531378 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

