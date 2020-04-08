ASOS (LON:ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $21.80 EPS

ASOS (LON:ASC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,981.37 ($26.06) on Wednesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market cap of $977.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,861.46.

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,180 ($41.83).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.